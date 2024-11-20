No Word on Whereabouts of Former Bafut Mayor Nearly One Week Later.



Bafut: Today marks the sixth day since Mr. Langsi Abel, the former Mayor of Bafut, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen suspected to be Ambazonia separatists. The politician and philanthropist was whisked off in his car on November 15. However, CNA learned that the car broke down along the way, prompting the mayor’s captors to transfer him on a bike to a location that remains unknown at press time, nearly one week later.

According to Cameroon News Agency, no details have been provided by his family or those holding him, so it’s unclear whether they will be requesting a ransom or whether his kidnap is simply politically motivated.

Mr. Langsi is also suffering from a long-term medical condition requiring regular hospital visits and is known for his charitable deeds, often supporting locals by paying fees for those who cannot afford them since 2023. Before his kidnap, he is said to have been seen donating books and other stationery to local students and pupils on November 13 in his native Bafut under the auspi

ces of his Langsi Foundation.