On May 19, 2023, a group of women in Big Babanki, Tubah subdivision in the North West region staged a peaceful protest on the streets, demanding an end to separatists’ atrocities on the community.

The women mostly of ages above 40 were trapped and kidnapped by Ambazonian fighters in the process. They were forcefully taken to an uncompleted building, where they were beaten, traumatized and one of them was shot in her leg.

According to a video that was circulated on social media supposedly recorded by the separatists, the women were later released after being molested, tagged as ‘black legs’, and threatened to be killed.

Amongst them is Abong Dorothy, a breastfeeding woman who is the only one who was shot in her leg. She was later rushed to the Mbingo Hospital under critical condition.

By the time of the incident, she had an 11-month-old baby, who was still breastfeeding.

She spent 2 weeks at the hospital under medical treatment and was discharged. However, she is still following up on appointments at the hospital.

In an exclusive interview with CNA, Abong Dorothy and her husband, Bumunang Jones, revealed that life has not been easy with them for the past 3 months.

From hospital bills to feeding, taking care of the children and now preparing the children for the new academic year.

“My child was still breastfeeding, that is the highest thing that’s stressing me till today. Right now I don’t know how to prepare the children for back to school because we are financially down, and the hospital is draining us on a daily basis. I can’t even do house chores, even my farm work there’s no way. We actually need help, especially with hospital bills and to send the children to school,” Abong said.

She is usually transported on a motorbike each time she goes for an appointment at the hospital.

According to her husband, Bumunang Jones who is a craftsman, his business is stagnant because he is the one taking care of his women and kids at home.

Bumunang also revealed that since the incident occurred, no one or any organization has supported him in the struggle.

“Before, I usually go out of town to supply my crafts, but right now there’s no way. I am even the one who cooks and takes care of my wife and kids every day. Presently I don’t produce my crafts anymore, so we are financially broken,” Bumunang said.

Apart from financial support, the family of Bumunang also need psychosocial assistance to hill mentally.

“I almost developed a heart attack because of this. At times I am moving on the way and talking alone because the challenges are too much, but we keep thanking God,” Bumunang added.

What provoked the situation

Before the women came out to protest on May 19, CNA learned that separatist fighters operating in the area had imposed a tax on the population. The peaceful protest, which was interrupted by the group of gunmen was to show their bitterness against the idea.

