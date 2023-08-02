

Voting has commenced in the Ablekuma Central Constitency in the Greater Accra region for New Patriotic Party delegates to elect a parliamentary candidate.

The process started at 0724 hours.

A total of 1,571 people are expected to vote to elect one of the four aspirants.

The aspirants are Mr Jefferson Sackey, a Presidential Staffer, Mr Ebenezer Nartey, a former Member of Parliament, Mr Collins Amoah and Mr Samuel Brako.

Hundreds of delegates, including old men, women and a person with disability, were seen in a long queue as early as 0600 hours.

The winner will represent the Party in the parliamenary election in the Constituency.

Electoral officials, police and gents of the aspirants were at the voting centre before voting started.

Source: Ghana News Agency