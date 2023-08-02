A total of 35 candidates have picked and filed nomination forms to contest in the 17 orphaned out of the 18 constituencies in the Volta Region in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A release signed by Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, the Regional Secretary of the Party, made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the aspiring candidates in the region had successfully filed their nominations by the close of the August 10, 2023, deadline.

He told the GNA that the Hohoe Constituency was not part because it had a sitting Member of Parliament and was not an orphan constituency.

Three aspirants; Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, Mr Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, and Mr Charles Mawunyo Aklaku have filed to contest in the Adaklu Constituency while Mr Etornam James Flolu and Mr Steve Dela Qwaqu Klu filed for Afadzato South.

For the Agotime-Ziope Constituency, Mr Edem Kwame Doh and Mr Kentle Seth Agbobli filed, while Messieurs Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu and Prosper Kofi Patu filed for Akatsi North.

Messieurs Egos Mawuli Ocloo and Martin Kofitsey Nyahe filed for Akatsi South, Seth Kwashie Yormewu filed for Anlo, Faith Selasie Dunyo, Godwin Casola Ayikpah and Elliot Nyanyuie Kakah have also filed to contest the Central Tongu parliamentary seat.

The Keta position is being contested by Godknows Y. Bleboo, Godwin Selassie Teyieketa and Courage Hope Goldberg-Grimm Lekettey while Ketu North has Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi and Gabriel Kwasi Awudi.

For the Ketu South constituency, Samuel Wisdom Doe Haligah and Fidelia Abla Awakoe filed, for Kpando, Mrs Antoinette Oklu and Mrs Setorwu Abla Ofori-Atta filed while Millicent Nana Yaa Sokro and Divine Richard Kormla Bosson filed for the Ho Central Constituency.

Godwin Mawutor Wuanka and Eric Nick Yao Gonyuie filed for Ho West, Edmund Kudjoh Attah filed for North Dayi, while David Nkegbe Agornyrah and John Saviour Eleblu filed for North Tongu.

The South Dayi constituency has Godwin Kwame Dadzawa and Thomas Michael Agyeman and South Tongu has Lady Elizabeth Segbenu Agah and Leonard Kwaku Baanjo-Klogo filing.

The Party says elections in these orphan constituencies nationwide would be held from Saturday, September 23, to Saturday, December 2, 2023.

