NPP Regional Secretary pats police on shoulders for Peaceful polls



Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Afrifa Henry Amankwah, has lauded the efforts of security agencies especially the Ghana Police Service for their sense of professionalism in the NPP Parliamentary Primaries.

He noted that the professional conduct and neutrality of the Ghana Police Service had shown that they were really on top of the job.

Mr Afrifa Amankwah was speaking to the media at Inchaban in the Shama Constituency as part of monitoring and observation of the electoral process.

He said so far, voting had been characterized by peace and order.

According to him, prospective delegates were casting their ballots without fear, coercion, and intimidation.

He said recent elections conducted by the party testified that internal democracy was being consolidated in the party.

Mr Afrifa Amankwah said the outcome of the polls would be accepted by all candidates involved.

Source: Ghana News Agency