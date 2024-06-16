

Limbe: A new branch of the Ntarinkon Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (NtaCCUL), CEMAC’s leading microfinance institution, was inaugurated in Limbe, the chief town of Fako Division, South West region. The new branch is strategically located at the heart of the town, opposite the Regional Hospital at Mile One Limbe. The official opening ceremony was marked by the presence of the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Viang Mekala, who also participated in awarding national honors to eight staff members for their dedicated service.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Mr. Viang Mekala commended the leadership of NtaCCUL for extending their operations to Limbe. He acknowledged the microfinance institution’s efforts in nation-building, which include paying salaries for over 3,500 civil servants and offering a 6% interest rate on savings. The Fako SDO urged the Union’s management to continue supporting local businesses and empowering individuals to achieve self-reliance, thereby improving community living standards. The e

ight staff members recognized for their service received national honors, with three awarded Silver Guild Labour Medals of Honor and five receiving Silver Labour Medals of Honor.

The financial statistics of NtaCCUL, as presented by its president, Akumah Miranda Bill Esq, highlight the institution’s commitment to benefiting its members and communities. As of December 2024, NtaCCUL boasted 104,107 members, shares amounting to 34,426,888,059 CFA, savings of 56,084,831,087 CFA, deposits totaling 5,799,894,900 CFA, and loans worth 4,244,391,118 CFA. President Akumah noted that NtaCCUL operates as a digitalized financial institution, providing an online app and USSD platform for members to access their accounts at any time. She expressed gratitude for the growth from fourteen founding members in 1972 to 19 branches by 2025, employing 203 people across six regions in Cameroon.

General Manager Muma Ade Divine emphasized the Union’s financial strength, stating that their decades of experience have equipped them to s

upport industrialization and growth in Limbe. The Union’s leadership remains committed to leveraging its resources for the community’s development.