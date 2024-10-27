NW elites ‘hide’ up-station to cheer, watch Biya documentary film



The caravan projection of the Paul Biya documentary film ticked Bamenda, October 26, 2024 as it’s ninth stop. The event held at the Bamenda Up-station, known for its relative stability.

The Up-station neighborhood, has recorded less attacks than down town Bamenda harboring the grand stand. A traditional venue for party events. The North West as much as the South West have endured an eight year running socio-political unrest.

The documentary film screening, chaired by the interim head of the permanent delegation of the ruling CPDM party in the North West, Senator Regina Mundi, also had in attendance cabinet ministers and elites of North West extraction.

Fons of the region who continue to hail Paul Biya, 92, as the ‘fon of fons’ were also present. Some of which have only returned recently to their fondoms after years away, due to the ravaging conflict. Attendees and dance groups were for the most stocked behind face masks. A measure according to some for their safety.

Growing tensions in Bamenda resulted in

the death of two people on the night of the screening in two separate locations. The Biya film was received with contrary reactions of elites and the grassroot.

People on the streets said the roads in Bamenda were the most conspicuous to tell the struggles of the people. The elites on their part, felt the machinery of the Biya regime, 42, was worth celebrating for it’s achievements in spite it’s limitations.

Source: Cameroon News Agency