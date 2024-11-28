NW Governor Threatens To Ban Cultural Event.



Bamenda: Uncertainty arose just days to the scheduled opening of the maiden edition of the Peace and Heritage Festival of the North West Region scheduled to hold on 1 December 2024. North West governor, Adolphe Lele L’afrique, threatened to annul the event that will be organized by the Association of Heritage Festival of the North West (AHFONEWE).

According to Cameroon News Agency, AHFONEWE’s request for legalization was recently rejected by Simon Emile Moh, SDO for Mezam. The rejection cited the non-respect of certain legal instruments governing the organization of cultural festivals. A document dated November 27, 2024, highlighted these concerns, drawing the attention of the President of the North West House of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Fon Yakum Kevin Teuvih, who also serves as Vice President of the Regional Assembly.

Fon Yakum stated that the association is unrecognized, and any activities organized under its umbrella will be considered an attempt to disrupt the public peace valued by the North West po

pulation, potentially leading to administrative sanctions. Fon Yakum has been accused of denying the chairmanship of the Heritage Festival’s organizing committee and subsequently creating AHFONEWE.

In August, Fon Yakum led a delegation of North West traditional rulers to meet with the Arts and Culture Minister in Yaoundé to announce the festival, which aims to promote the rich cultural values of the Grassfields Region.