NW mayors want funds to rebuild communities

Since the extension of the “Safety Net Emergency Cash Transfer Component” to the English speaking regions of Cameroon, millions of FCFA and thousands of internally displaced persons alongside less privileged have been empowered in many communities. In the North West region, just 11 of the existing 34 councils have benefited from the joint Cameroon-World bank project. “It is our wish that government could extend this initiative across the region… Many lives have been impacted and several communities have been developed thanks to this Safety Net project” Denis Awoh Ndang, president of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon for the North West who doubles as Mayor of Funding council pleaded.

Years after the dispatch of funds to IDPs and less privileged persons in the crisis hit region, mayors from various councils assembled in an extraordinary meeting in Bamenda on June 24, 2023 at the head office of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon, to evaluate achievements recorded through the project and brainstorm on how to extend it to councils yet to benefit.

Council officials who have received money from the cash transfer programme are asking for more “We received money from the Safety Net project in 2017 in my council area, I can tell you that we have been able to construct some community roads and the livelihood of the vulnerable persons has improved significantly ” Felix Njia Njofendeh, Elak council in Oku sub division.

They have tabled an appeal to administrative authorities urging them not to stop the cash transfer, trainings on income generating activities and public works programmes that come with the Safety Net project but also implement the Human Intensive Labour Approach in the next phase of the Safety Net project.

The Safety Net Emergency Cash Transfer Component was launched in Cameroon in 2012, to alleviate poverty in communities across the country. In 2015, an additional financing of 35 billion FCFA was granted Cameroon by the World bank with 50% as loan and the other half as grant to cater.

