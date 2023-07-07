NW region: Gov’t forces set two women on fire, burn houses

The people of Mejang, a village near Mbingo in Belo Subdivision, Boyo Division in the North West region, have buried their “Queen Mother”.

A witness said government forces in search of separatist fighters invaded the village early Tuesday, July 4, 2023. They only left around 8 PM after allegedly setting several houses on fire, including the Mejang palace where the Queen Mother, Nafoyn Mejang lived.

“The military entered Mejang about 3 AM and left at about 8 PM after burning down many houses, also the Palace, and finally this morning the queen mother and another old blind mother’s corpses were found in ashes. We are in tears.” the source narrated to CNA.

The identity of the second victim was not immediately gotten.

Source: Cameroon News Agency