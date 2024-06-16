

Mombasa: The construction of a Sh7 billion housing initiative under the Affordable Housing Programme is advancing in Nyali, now reaching a 20 percent completion milestone. The project encompasses the development of 2,000 housing units on a 23-acre site in Nyali’s upscale suburb.





According to Kenya News Agency, the Nyali Affordable Housing Project, which began in mid-February 2025, involves constructing 14 residential blocks with a mix of studio, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. This development aims to alleviate the housing shortage in Mombasa, transforming the area’s skyline into a vertical city hub. The ground level will feature landscaped courtyards and pedestrian pathways linking the blocks.





The project also includes essential amenities such as an Early Childhood Development institution, Primary and Junior Secondary schools, a market with 1000 stalls, a commercial building, a community centre, a clubhouse, and a wastewater treatment plant. During a recent assessment by the Government Delivery Unit and Coast Regional Director Sherry Litunya, Project Architect Aggrey Maganga indicated the market segment would be completed by October 2026, with the entire housing project slated for completion by February 2027.





The project employs two contractors: Vaghjiyani for housing and Parklane Construction for the market and infrastructure. The site’s prime location along the Mombasa-Malindi highway provides easy access, accommodating over 8000 residents and numerous daily visitors. The market is expected to host 1000 vendors and handle up to 10,000 visitors daily. Educational facilities will include around 40 classrooms for nearly 2000 students.





The project adheres to the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities programme, sourcing most materials locally and employing over 3000 workers. Security measures include continuous police patrols, and plans are in place for round-the-clock construction as the project progresses. Enhanced safety protocols are established to prevent accidents and injuries on site.

