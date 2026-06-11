O2 and Mavenir successfully trial technology to improve call clarity for people with hearing loss

O2 has successfully trialled new technology to provide clearer phone calls for customers with hearing loss

The trial was carried out with Mavenir and created a personalised hearing profile for each participant, allowing the network to automatically optimise calls in real time

Working seamlessly in the background, the technology helped overcome the everyday frustration of struggling to follow phone conversations

READING, United Kingdom, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — O2 has carried out a proof-of-concept trial using cutting-edge technology designed to improve phone calls for customers with hearing loss.

The operator partnered with cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir, to test the capability which works seamlessly in the background. Participants use their existing phone and number as usual, with the technology working to improve call clarity by tailoring the call audio to their individual hearing needs in real time.

Participants first completed a short, automated hearing test to identify how they perceive different sound frequencies. This generated a personalised hearing profile, securely linked to their mobile number, enabling the technology to adapt how speech is delivered during calls, so conversations are clearer and easier to follow.

Unlike device-based accessibility features or third-party apps, the optimisation took place within O2’s network, allowing participants to make and receive calls as normal while benefiting from clearer, more intelligible audio.

Following the trial, nearly 90% of participants reported improvements in call clarity, helping conversations feel easier to follow and leading to fewer misunderstandings. Participants also noted reduced listening effort and a more natural calling experience.

While still at an early stage, the proof-of-concept trial demonstrates how network-based technology could help improve accessibility and everyday communication for people with hearing loss.

Mary Higgins, who is profoundly deaf and took part in the trial, said: “I usually find phone calls tiring and stressful, even with hearing aids. Making a call without them is almost impossible. Using the technology was a completely different experience, as I could hear clearly without my hearing aids and didn’t need to keep asking people to repeat themselves.”

Jorge Ribeiro, Director of Core Networks, Virgin Media O2, said: “For many people with hearing loss, making a phone call can be a difficult and frustrating experience. This trial is about using the intelligence within our network to improve that experience without asking customers to do anything differently. We are encouraged by the early results from this proof-of-concept and are excited to explore how this type of technology could support more accessible services for our customers in future.”

Brandon Larson, SVP & General Manager, Cloud, AI & IMS Business Strategy, Mavenir, said: “Core networks are a powerful platform for innovation of services and delivering new value to customers. Our partnership with Virgin Media O2 in improving the call experience for their customers with hearing loss is a great example of that.”

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. ​For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

Mavenir PR Contact:

Emmanuela Spiteri

[email protected]

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