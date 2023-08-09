Obama vs Ayah Foundation: Appeal court warns Obama, sends case back to First Instance

The Yaounde Court of Appeal has issued an arrest warrant against Ernest Dieudonné Obama, spokesperson of Fecafoot President, Samuel Eto’o Fils. The warrant will be executed if Obama fails to pay the sum of 35, 000 FCFA as charges for the case he brought before the court.

The verdict passed on July 28 2023 by Judge Gilbert Schilick grants victory to the Ayah Foundation which had filed a case against Obama, Vision 4, and Groupe Anecdote for defamation, propagation of false information, and blackmail in January 2020.

The respondent reportedly accused the Ayah Foundation of supplying arms to separatists in the crisis-hit English-speaking regions of Cameroon on television.

Despite efforts to halt proceedings by introducing a block at the Centre Court of Appeal, the judge sent the case back toot the Yaounde Court of First Instance, where Obama has avoided.

The verdict is expected anytime soon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency