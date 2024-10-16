Odete Tavares predicts Olympic medal for Angola in short term



Angola may soon reach its first Olympic medal given not only the increase in sports practitioners but also policies aimed at the sector, MP Odete Tavares, said Tuesday in Luanda Province.

The deputy of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), assigned to the seventh committee, was speaking to ANGOP at the end of the opening of the parliamentary year.

The former national handball team player stated that Angolan youth like to play sports, they just need more opportunities and better conditions, mainly infrastructure.

“We need to continue working with rigor and professionalism in everything and then we know, it is possible to win an Olympic medal very soon” she stressed.

Odete Tavares said that currently the sporting reality in Angola is more valued based on the approved laws, social conditions and even in relation to the amounts paid to players, due to the update of the prize law.

However, the parliamentarian defends starting sports from an early age and only then looking at high-perform

ance sports more seriously, through detailed work on the part of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

She said that the ministry can help with training for physical education teachers, aiming to create a broad base of good coaches in all sport disciplines.

Odete Tavares recalled the need to invest more seriously in sport in communities, to value the work of athletes and coaches, sometimes carried out in less than recommended conditions.

She also mentioned that it is not enough to create sports fields in communities, but also to train people so that growth can occur together.

The 48-year-old deputy, with several African champion titles for the national team and 1º de Agosto, has also led the Angolan Women and Sports Association (AMUD).

Source: Angola Press News Agency