OPEN X Health launches to provide data-driven creativity to the pharmaceutical industry

London, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 30, 2024, London, UK – OPEN Health has launched OPEN X Health, a new practice focused on providing data-driven creativity to the pharmaceutical industry.

OPEN X Health (OPEN X) launches after two years of investment and growth in the creative communications offering from OPEN Health. OPEN Health acquired ARK, the award-winning London-based healthcare agency, in 2021, combining it with its own creative division. This united team has grown from strength to strength in terms of talent, awards, and client wins, notably becoming the most awarded agency at the PM Society Digital Awards in 2022 and 2023. “The launch of the new OPEN X practice provides clear definition of OPEN Health’s exceptional creative offering, complementing the broad range of OPEN Health capabilities that unlock possibilities for our clients across the product lifecycle,” said Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health.

Dom Marchant, Chief Creative Officer at OPEN Health, heads up this new practice and is supported by Claire Nysia Gill, President, OPEN X Health. “Effective communication is at the heart of what we do: we place more importance on evidence than opinion to showcase this effectiveness,” said Marchant.

“We are delighted to launch this new practice with our focus on data to inform, course-correct, and show success at a time when budgets are under scrutiny and the need for ROI is so high,” added Gill.

This launch comes off the back of a win at the PMEA awards, where OPEN Health’s EPIC campaign for Gilead won Excellence in Organisational Change Management or Transformation, demonstrating the agency’s focus on measurable results.

About OPEN X Health

OPEN X is an award-winning creative practice, delivering digital-first, data-driven campaigns for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. At OPEN X, we believe that X marks the spot where truly transformative creative thrives. OPEN X is part of OPEN Health. To learn more, visit www.openxhealth.com.

Contact:

Dominic Marchant, Chief Creative Officer

Email: dominicmarchant@ openhealthgroup.com

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across consulting, HEOR and market access, scientific communications, patient engagement, and creative omnichannel communications. To learn more, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

Attachment

Candice Subero OPEN Health candicesubero@openhealthgroup. com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9027504