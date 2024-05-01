Organised Labour urged to actively participate in Ghana’s electoral processes.



The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has tasked Organised Labour to actively participate in the electoral processes to help shape the socio-economic discourse of the country.

He added that as Social Partners, it was important for them to talk to one another and their community members on the need for a peaceful election in 2024, for Ghana to continue to be the beckon of Democratic governance in Africa.

The Minister said, ‘Your participation in the electoral process can help shape the discourse and as social partners, you also have a crucial role to play in securing peaceful elections. Without peace, there can be no meaningful and sustainable development.’

At the Regional May Day parade at Ghana Secondary Technical School Park in Takoradi in the Western Region, Mr Darko-Mensah noted the contributions of workers in promoting productivity and growth in the Ghanaian economy.

He said: ‘We have gathered here to honour and recognise the workers for their efforts and commitment which ha

ve contributed to the development of the Western Region and the country as a whole.’

He assured that road projects in the region which were at different stages of construction would be completed by end of this year to bring relief to residents and workers alike.

Meanwhile, 25 organised workers’ groups defied early morning showers to mark May Day celebrations.

These included Teachers and Educational Workers Union of TUC, GRIDCO Workers Union, GBC Twin -City Radio, Timber, and Woodworkers Union, Maritime and Dockworkers Union, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Health Service Workers Union and Railway Workers Union (RWU).

Placards and banners displayed read ‘Help us to protect our rail lines,’ ‘Enough of the COVID-19 excuses and ‘Workers need electricity (power) to work with’, the excited workers sang and danced to ‘jamma’ songs and went round the GSTS park to solidarise with their leadership.

The Chairman, Regional Council of Organised Labour, TUC, Western Region, Brother Charles Kofi Thompson,

appealed to the government to speed- up work on different road projects in the Western Region especially Takoradi, to reduce the long hours workers spent to work stressing ‘workers deserve better conditions.’

‘The road construction needs to be done to redeem loss of time, and low productivity and incomes,’ he added.

Most of the Workers the GNA spoke with prayed the government to fix the current economic challenges in the country to give peace of mind to the Ghanaian worker.

As part of the celebrations, 13 workers were honoured for their hard work, meritorious services and contributions to productivity and unionism.

