

Nairobi: The curtains come down on the much-anticipated Kisii County Primary and Junior Secondary School (JSS) ball games at the Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho: The event marked the climax of a week-long display of exceptional athleticism and spirited inter-school competition.





According to Kenya News Agency, in the JSS girls’ soccer final, defending champions Otendo Comprehensive School showcased their prowess once again, sealing a 2-0 victory over Maagonga. The win not only underscored their dominance at the county level but also booked them a well-deserved spot in the upcoming Nyanza regional championships.





In the boys’ soccer final, St. John’s Orogare from Nyamache Sub-county retained their title after a thrilling 4-2 win over Nyamondo from Etago Sub-county, ensuring they too will represent the County at the regional stage. Speaking during the closing ceremony, the County Director of Education, Philip Chirchir, lauded all the teams, coaches, and schools for their impressive performances and unwavering commitment throughout the tournament.





Chirchir commended the discipline and determination shown by students, noting it was ‘clearly evident on the field’. He urged school administrators to do early preparations for student documentation to avoid disqualifications in future stages of competition. ‘Let’s begin preparing documents as early as November for grade 8 learners and below to ensure full eligibility,’ he said. ‘In the past, we have seen promising teams locked out due to incomplete or late submissions. We must do better.’





In other results from the games, Ekerubo emerged victorious in the boys’ netball category, while Nduru clinched the girls’ title. In volleyball, Eramba from Marani Sub-county took the boys’ championship while Keberesi outplayed their opponents to win in the girls’ matches. Sameta won the boys’ handball title and Keigamere triumphed in the girls’ division. In basketball, Nyamage dominated both the boys’ and girls’ categories, completing a clean sweep that underscored their strength in the sport.





All the winning teams are expected to begin residential training at St. Patrick’s Mosocho Primary School in preparation for the Nyanza regional competitions, scheduled to take place in Siaya County from Sunday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 23, 2025. These regional games will serve as the qualifying stage for the national and East Africa championships, which will be hosted in Kakamega County later this year.





This year’s Kisii County ball games have once again brought to light the growing talent and competitive zeal among young learners. The event not only provided a platform for sports development but also strengthened the spirit of unity and collaboration among schools, setting the stage for even more exciting contests at the regional and national levels.

