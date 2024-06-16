Ouagadougou Private Press Engages in Development Consultation



Ouagadougou: The Regional Directorate of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism introduced a new consultation framework with the private press on Friday in Ouagadougou. The initiative aimed at presenting private media companies with various financing opportunities and mechanisms to bolster their development.

According to Burkina Information Agency, regional director Noëlli Octavia Neya/Ouédraogo emphasized that the meeting was designed to help private press entities better understand the available financial support to foster the growth of their media structures. A key focus was on the Private Press Support Fund (FAPP), which provides financial assistance to help media companies meet their objectives.

FAPP’s Director of Legal Affairs and Litigation, Sibidé Géoffroy Leman, detailed the fund’s offerings, which include grants without financial compensation and loans at a 4% interest rate. He also mentioned international partners such as the European Union, the World Bank, and the UNDP, which offer both logist

ical and financial support to the private press.

Leman encouraged journalists to enhance their skills, particularly in business management, to ensure the viability and sustainability of their media outlets. Jean-Marie Toé, editorial director of Éditions Sidwaya, also contributed by discussing strategies for media to increase their resources and improve their public service role. He urged media managers to adopt new information and communication technologies, diversify content, and adhere to journalistic ethics.