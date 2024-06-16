

Turkana: The Turkana County Directorate of Veterinary Services, in collaboration with the Integrated Emergency Drought Response Project (IEDRP) implemented by the Turkana Pastoralist Development Organization (TUPADO) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has successfully vaccinated and treated over 25,000 shoats in the Kalapata and Lokichar Wards of Turkana South Sub-county.

According to Kenya News Agency, the 10-day vaccination campaign, led by Dr. Erenius Nakadio, aims to inoculate a total of 35,000 shoats. The initiative focuses on controlling livestock diseases, especially PPR, and preventing further outbreaks in nearby wards. Dr. Nakadio emphasized that the campaign not only seeks to manage the spread of diseases but also provides supportive treatments to sick animals, minimizes economic losses for pastoralist communities, and boosts the immunity of targeted sheep and goats to reduce mortality rates.

Speaking at Kabura during the vaccination drive, Dr. Nakadio noted that the county government h

as supplied veterinary supplies, equipment, technical staff, and maintained the cold chain while supervising the activity. Echom Simon, TUPADO’s Project Coordinator, highlighted that the Integrated Project aims to protect the livelihood assets of drought-affected households by integrating human and livestock-related interventions. A Participatory Disease Surveillance (PDS) conducted in January 2025 identified Kalapata and Lokichar wards as areas with a significant increase in livestock diseases such as Mange, Stomatitis, and Pneumonia (CCPP), which led to prioritizing vaccination and supportive treatment.

The campaign reached areas including Chokchok, Katiir, Nakiria, and Nalamaru in Kalapata, as well as Natorbei, Kabura, Kangingolemongin, Kakoit, and Napusmoru in Lokichar. Lowos Emeri, one of the 14 Community Disease Reporters (CDRs) in Kabura, expressed the importance of the initiative, stating, “The healthier the animals, the healthier we are!” He urged the government to continue this exercise throughout

the rainy season to reduce disease transmission risks in the region.

Veterinary officers participating in the campaign include Dr. Richard Muliuki, Dr. Njuguna Maina, Dr. Kennedy Lojau, Dr. Adung’o Lokutan, and Dr. Getrude Ekidor.