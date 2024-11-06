Over 4,000 Angola Armed Forces Reservists Integrated Into National Police.



Luanda: Over 4,000 military reservists from the Angola Armed Forces (FAA) have been officially transferred to the Angola National Police (PNA), marking a significant transition facilitated by a Memorandum between the FAA and the PNA. The selected candidates, totaling 4,240, emerged successful in the tests conducted for their integration into the PNA. This group includes 3,565 reservists from the Army, 518 from the Air Force, and 134 from the Navy.

According to Angola Press News Agency, the integration process is divided into two stages: recruitment and selection. Out of a planned 10,000 reservists, 6,709 have been registered and confirmed, comprising 5,825 from the Army, 605 from the Air Force, and 256 from the Navy. In the first phase, 5,638 reservists underwent testing, with 4,240 meeting the criteria for successful integration.

During the formal transfer ceremony, Ferreira de Andrade, the second general commander of the National Police, emphasized that the transition would help mitigate unemployment’s so

cial impact and facilitate the reservists’ dignified reintegration into society. He noted that the selected reservists met the necessary requirements and profiles to join the PNA, underscoring that police work is complex and demands responsibility and commitment.

José Maria Marques, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, highlighted the integration process as a testament to the institutions’ capacity to collaborate for the common good. He encouraged the former soldiers, reinforcing that the homeland will continue to trust in their dedication and sacrifice, reminding them of their lifelong duty to serve their country.