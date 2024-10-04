Padmore assemblyman fumigates communities



Charles Amos, the assemblyman for the Padmore Electoral Area, Tema Community One, has held a fumigation exercise to improve sanitation and prevent the spread of diseases in his area.

The fumigation exercise carried out in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited forms part of the assemblyman’s efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment in the community and his commitment to the well-being of residents.

Mr Amos told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the continuous spillover of liquid waste from manholes in most of the communities in the area had resulted in mosquito infestation, leading to most of the residents being infected with malaria.

He mentioned that prior to the fumigation, he held a clean-up exercise that targeted cleaning of the drains, manholes, and other areas in all the sites to reduce the infestation of pests in the communities.

He explained that fumigation was an effective way to control pests and insects, which could have adverse health effects on the residents, ca

lling on residents to be deliberate about keeping their communities clean as filth could harbour diseases, attract pests, and contaminate water sources.

The assemblyman mentioned that cleanliness was important for a healthy and thriving?community, stressing that regular clean-up exercises play a vital role in maintaining a sanitised environment and enhancing the overall quality of life.

Source: Ghana News Agency