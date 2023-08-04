Parliament adopts report on delegation to Pan-African Parliament

The report on Ghana’s Parliamentary Delegation to the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) on the Second Ordinary Session of the PAP has been adopted by Parliament.

The Second Session of the PAP’s Sixth Parliament was held in Midrand, South Africa, from 15th May to 2nd June, 2023.

The Meeting was under the African Union (AU) theme for 2023: ‘Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).’

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, and a Member of Ghana’s Parliamentary Delegation to the PAP, presented the report to the House, which was seconded by Mr Collins Dauda, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi South, and a Member of PAP.

Other Members of the delegation were Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, NPP MP for Mfantseman; and Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, NDC MP for Asawase.

Mr Osei-Owusu, in his second term as a Member of PAP, moving the Motion for the House to adopt the report, said the Second Session of the PAP’s Sixth Parliament was held in Midrand, South Africa, in pursuant to Article 4(2) to the protocol of the Treaty establishing the African Community relating to the PAP and rule 28 of its rules and procedures.

Article 4(2) states that ‘Each Member State shall be represented in the Pan-African Parliament by five members, at least one of whom must be a woman’.

He said the meeting involved workshops on Science and Technology, Transport and Industry, Information and Digital Rights, and Internet Governance.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, noted that the House was privileged to have very senior members as members of the PAP.

‘We have confidence in them, that they will do what is good for the country.’

