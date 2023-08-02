Angola’s National Assembly approved Monday the Draft Law on the Statute of Former Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Republic.

Approved with 188 votes in favour, none against and none abstentions, the document applies to the former Presidents of the Republic and former Vice-Presidents, excluding those who were removed from office and those who resigned.

Among others, the diploma includes the right to a lifelong monthly subsidy corresponding to the basic salary of the President of the Republic in office, health insurance, a personal doctor, a house, a protocol vehicle, security, a work office and an end of term allowance.

Angola was once ruled by Agostinho Neto and José Eduardo dos Santos. While João Lourenço is the current president in office

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)