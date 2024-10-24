Parliament: Upper and Lower chambers convene third and last ordinary sessions



The third and last Ordinary Sessions of parliament for the year 2024 have been convened at both the upper and lower chambers.

At the lower house of parliament, the session convened by the house speaker of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yegue Djibril opens on Tuesday November 12, 2024 as from 11 am while that of the Senate summoned by the Senior Vice President of the Senate, Abubakary Abdoulaye is scheduled to begin at 4 pm the same day.

The November ordinary session of parliament is mainly devoted to the examination and adoption of the Finance Law for the next legislative year.

In addition to the adoption of the Finance Bill, the November session also focuses on other issues including the oversight of government activities, consideration and adoption of other legislation, and the position of the parliamentary institution on major issues and current events affecting the population and local authorities.

The main burning issues expected to be tabled during this last ordinary session include economic, securi

ty, health and political, given that 2025 will be an elective year.

Source: Cameroon News Agency