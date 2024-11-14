Parliamentarians Outline Cameroon’s Government Priorities for 2025.



YAOUNDE: The third and final session of Cameroon’s parliament for 2024 commenced in Yaoundé, focusing on setting government priorities for the year 2025. Members from both the Lower and Upper houses gathered to discuss key issues, emphasizing the importance of a secure presidential election and progress in various sectors.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the session opened at the National Assembly with Speaker Cavaye Yeguié Djibril urging the government to ensure a peaceful atmosphere for the 2025 electoral year. He highlighted improvements in agriculture, particularly in the cocoa sector, and acknowledged efforts in addressing the country’s energy deficit through new infrastructure projects.

At the Senate, proceedings began with a moment of silence in memory of those who perished in the Dschang cliff landslide. Speaking on behalf of Senate President Marcel NIAT NJIFENJI, First Vice President ABOUBAKARY ABDOULAYE emphasized the session’s focus on the finance law amidst global crises impacting the govern

ment’s ability to meet public needs. He stressed the importance of effective responses to security, education, health, and economic issues, and called for ongoing efforts to strengthen public finances and reduce inflation.

The Senate session also addressed challenges such as access to clean water, communication infrastructure quality, health conditions, and the preservation of state property. These issues remain critical for improving the living standards of Cameroonians.