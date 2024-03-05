Parliamentary Committee probing defunct Blackshield Capital Ltd ends public sitting



The Parliamentary Committee investigating the petition by some customers of the defunct Blackshield Capital Limited, formerly known as Gold Coast Fund Management, on Government’s alleged failure to pay their claims, has ended its public hearing.

Some key personalities who testified before the Committee include Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, a Deputy Finance Minister, Madam Jemima Maama Oware, the Registrar of Companies and Official Liquidator, and Reverend Daniel Ogbamey Tetteh, Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The setting up of the Committee was as a result of a petition by Mr Mahama Ayariga, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central and Counsel for the Customers of the defunct Blackshield Capital Ltd, for the Parliament to look into the delay in release of funds for the payment of 61,000 customers of Blackshield Capital Limited, formerly known as Gold Coast Fund Management owned by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

He presented the petition on behalf of Mr

Charles Nyame (convenor), Mr Bernard Agyekum, Mr Nathaniel Mensah, Mr David Opoku, and Madam Rosemond Mensah Grunitzky, who are members of an organization known as Aggrieved Customers of Defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.

Mr Joe Ghartey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Essikado-Ketan and Chairman of the Committee, in his closing remarks, noted that the Committee was ending its public hearings, but should the need arise for them to reconvene, they would surely do so.

He noted that the Committee would do its best to complete hearings on the matter before the end of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament, which ends on March 22.

He said they would use the recess period to prepare their report and submit it to the House by the end of the Second Week of the Second Meeting, which starts on April 30.

Other members are Mr Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodio; Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, MP for Tano South, Mrs Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, MP for

Awutu Senya West; and Mr Kwasi

Ameyaw-Cheremeh, MP for Sunyani East.

Two experts, Dr Theophilus Acheampong, and Mr Antonio Kesse, are the technical persons assisting the Committee.

