Parliamentary Primaries: ‘I am here to win; the delegates are not tired of me’- Henry Quartey



Mr Henry Quartey, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso Central Constituency, has expressed confidence in winning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for the fourth consecutive time.

‘I am here to win. Nobody has told me that they are tired of me. My name is Henry Quartey. The people here are going to vote for Henry Quartey. Anything that anybody says is that person’s business,’ he said confidently.

He thanked God for the gift of life and the Party for putting in all the necessary measures to ensure that the exercise would be free, fair and transparent devoid of any misunderstanding.

‘After all, this is an internal elections and we’re all one people belonging to one party and once the elections are over, it is expected that the NPP will put itself together and prosecute the agenda of breaking the eight,’ he said.

On the other hand, Mr Moses Abor, also an aspirant seeking to topple Mr Quartey has touted himself as the people’s choice due to his achievements over the years.

‘By

the grace of God, I will carry the day and bring the spirit back in Ayawaso Central. I’ve worked with the people, I’ve been with them since I was a polling station youth organiser, polling station chairman, Deputy Constituency youth organiser, three-term assembly member, two-term regional youth organiser so I’ve been there and they see me as their own.’

He lauded the Police for ensuring a smooth exercise so far.

A total of 975 voters (including the incumbent MP) are expected to cast their votes.

There is heavy police presence.

Barricades have been erected both within and outside the venue to regulate movement of cars and delegates.

Ayawaso Central has 12 electoral areas.

Source: Ghana News Agency