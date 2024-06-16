

Passor©: The Yako Health District organized an orientation and advocacy meeting on malaria vaccination for the benefit of local authorities and media people in the province. The meeting, held on Thursday, August 14, 2025, aimed to solicit the commitment and support of administrative, customary, and religious authorities, as well as the media, for the successful introduction of the anti-malaria vaccine in the locality.





According to Burkina Information Agency, children aged 0 to 23 months, girls aged 9, pregnant women, and children over 12 years are the target groups who will benefit from the routine Expanded Immunization Program (EPI) in the province of Passor©. The malaria vaccine, specifically, will be administered to 15-month-old infants.





Dr. Ouss©ni Sawadogo, the Chief Medical Officer (MCD) of Yako, assured the population of the effectiveness of the vaccine. He emphasized that this vaccination complements other existing strategies such as seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC), long-lasting insecticide-treated mosquito nets (LLINs), and the sanitation of the living environment. Dr. Sawadogo also noted that the risks and side effects of the vaccine are minor.





The High Commissioner of the province of Passor©, Daouda Sangar©, congratulated all the actors involved in the implementation of the expanded routine vaccination program for their commitment. He called on them to be professional to ensure the operation’s success in all health facilities in the province. Additionally, the High Commissioner urged residents to continue observing other malaria prevention measures within their households.

