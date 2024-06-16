

Ouagadougou: Thirty young high school graduates, comprising 18 boys and 12 girls, have embarked on a month-long patriotic immersion program in Djibo, the capital of Soum province. This initiative, which began on Thursday, August 14, 2025, is designed to instill values of citizenship, discipline, and patriotism in the young graduates.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the program was officially launched during a ceremony overseen by Wilfried Tougma, the High Commissioner of Soum Province. The event was attended by administrative and traditional authorities, as well as department heads, highlighting the importance of the initiative in the region.

This national program, initiated by the country’s highest authorities, aims to develop a generation of youth who are conscious and committed to nation-building. Over the course of one month, participants will undergo civic and moral training, emphasizing discipline, solidarity, respect for institutions, and social cohesion.

In addition to civic training, the

graduates will participate in awareness sessions addressing national challenges and exploring ways to tackle these issues as responsible citizens. The High Commissioner encouraged the young participants to fully engage in this formative experience, recognizing it as an opportunity to enhance their role in society.

Wilfried Tougma also extended his gratitude to the program supervisors for their dedication to imparting the essential values of unity and patriotism to the young trainees. The patriotic immersion program is seen as a vital component in fortifying national resilience and empowering the youth for the development of Burkina Faso.