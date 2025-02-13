Paul Biya, 92, Backed for Re-Election by Millennial MP



Buea: Member of Parliament for Buea Urban, Honorable Malomba Esembe Donald, has voiced support for the re-election of 92-year-old President Paul Biya. The 39-year-old legislator, serving his first term under the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), believes Biya is capable of addressing the aspirations of the youth.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Malomba emphasized the necessity for a leader who can transform the dreams of young Cameroonians into tangible policies. He stated, “I think President Paul Biya has a track record of doing so.” Malomba’s remarks came following the Youth Day celebrations at Independence Square in Buea.





Despite acknowledging some shortcomings in Biya’s leadership, Malomba expressed confidence in Biya’s continued dedication to the country. He affirmed his support for Biya’s candidacy, contingent on CPDM guidelines. Biya, who has led Cameroon for forty-two years, will turn ninety-two in 2025.





Malomba attributed the country’s declining living standards to factors beyond Biya’s control, citing both internal and external issues, including corruption. He remains supportive of Biya’s commitment to the nation, advocating for his re-election.





With presidential elections approaching, electoral registration efforts are underway across Buea. Hon. Malomba noted the active involvement of youths in the political process, evidenced by their participation in Youth Day activities aligned with their political affiliations.

