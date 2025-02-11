Paul Biya Attributes Lions’ AFCON Qualification to Government Efforts, Promises More



Yaound©: The President of the Republic has attributed the Indomitable Lions’ qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco to government efforts following their poor campaign in the previous edition in Ivory Coast.





According to Cameroon News Agency, President Paul Biya, in his address on the eve of the 59th National Youth Day, focused on football, acknowledging the qualification as a testament to the achievements of the nation’s youth through hard work and discipline. President Biya had previously promised strategic changes in the Lions’ management after their performance in the 2023 AFCON.





In his address, President Biya congratulated the Indomitable Lions and their managers, urging them to continue bringing pride to the nation and setting an example for the youth. He emphasized that the government would provide the necessary support for the team.





The recognition comes amidst ongoing challenges within the Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, which had affected the team’s performance. This is the first time in years that the Lions have qualified with two games remaining. Head coach Marc Brys, who faced challenges with Fecafoot, remains committed to fulfilling his promises. President Biya also acknowledged the efforts of the technical bench.

