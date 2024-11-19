PCC Announces Leadership Changes: Miki Hans Elected Moderator, Ayuk Solomon Appointed Synod Clerk.



Buea: Outgoing Synod Clerk of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, Rev Miki Hans Abia, has been elected as the church’s seventh Moderator. He emerged victorious uncontested during the synod election on November 18, following Rev. Jongai Polycarp’s decision to step down after presenting his statement of faith to over 120 Synod delegates. The election occurred at the PCC Synod Office hill in Buea. Alongside this, Rev Ayuk Solomon received a five-year mandate as Synod Clerk after Rev Mokoko Simon Elive, with whom he was to contest, stepped down.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Rev Miki Hans will now bear the Pectoral cross, a symbol of authority within the PCC. This Christian symbol will be conferred upon him following his induction into the office, with a date yet to be announced. Rev Miki succeeds Right Rev Dr Fonki Samuel Forba, who led the church since 2014.

Rev Miki Hans Abia assumes leadership amidst an ongoing armed conflict in the church’s primary regions, North West and South West, which has displa

ced thousands of its over 2 million members. The PCC, ranked among the top ten employers in Cameroon, boasts a college of over 600 pastors and operates various ventures including schools, hospitals, shops, microfinance institutions, and a printing press.

Rev Miki Hans, concluding his term as Synod Clerk, previously served as Presbyterial Secretary of the East Mungo at PC Bonamoussadi. Of Meta origin from Momo Division, North West, he was born on November 13, 1966, in Tombel, South West. He entered ministry in 1993, enrolling at the Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Kumba, and became an assistant pastor in 1997, initially serving in Kembong, Manyu Division. By 2000, he was appointed Treasurer of the Mamfe Presbytery, later becoming Presbytery Secretary of Fako South in 2003, a role he held in several presbyteries until his election as PCC’s tenth Synod Clerk in November 2019. Rev Miki holds a Master’s Degree in Theology, specializing in Systematic Theology, and is married to Afor Viviane Miki, with whom he

has four children.

Rev Ayuk Solomon, the new Synod Clerk, hails from Kembong in the Eyumojock subdivision of Manyu, South West. Born on August 2, 1977, in Ekondo Titi, he completed his secondary and high school education in Buea before enrolling at PTS Kumba in 2000. Upon graduating in 2003, he was posted to Nkikoh in Bangem and ordained in 2005 by the Very Rev Nyansako-Ni-Nku. In 2013, he was appointed Presbyterial Treasurer for Bui and pastor of Mbveh, Kumbo, later pastoring congregations in Yaounde and Kumba. On June 5, 2021, he became Presbyterial Secretary for Ndian and Parish pastor for Mundemba Town. He holds a Master’s in Systematic Theology and is the vice president of the Ndian Divisional follow-up committee for the Physical and Financial Execution of the Public Investment Budget, besides serving as a GCE O’Level examiner for several years. Rev Ayuk is married to Martha Ayuk and has three children.