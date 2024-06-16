

Buea: It is a new day in the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) with its new leadership to be officially installed, March 16. The next five years to be captained by the Rt Rev Miki Hans Abia as Moderator and Ayuk Solomon Eta as Synod Clerk is hinged under the determination to, ‘strengthen the church’s mission and to edify its members.’





According to Cameroon News Agency, the new leadership of the church, which is the largest indigenous English-speaking Christian group in Cameroon existing for over half a century, it is time to reflect on its mission and adapt new strategies to empower members in the fast-changing dynamics of witnessing for Christ.





Come Sunday, March 16 at the complex of the Presbyterian Comprehensive Secondary School Buea, Christians of the PCC will see the induction of their 7th Moderator. The colorful church service is expected to commence by 10 am and is to be attended by administrative, traditional, and social authorities.





A trail of activities will culminate in the final induction ritual. On March 9, prayers for the new church leadership began. While the inductees commenced their retreat on March 10, to end on March 12. This precedes cleaning and sporting activities in prelude to the day. PCC authorities say all is on the right footing for the event. Amongst other things, the induction service shall for the first time be streamed over PCC TV, the church’s newly created television station.





The new leadership takes over the helm of the church when its primary mission field, the North West and South West regions, is facing a socio-political conflict over the last eight years. The conflict has severely affected the PCC, resulting in several of its congregations shutting down. However, recent church data shows a fast recovering trajectory as tensions are on a low.





Furthermore, voices of opposition in the church were heard during and before November 2024 church elections. However, calm has been recorded in the past months. This preceded a call for reconciliation and unity by the incoming moderator after the election.





Again, the ascension of the new church executive comes at a critical year in Cameroon with presidential elections to hold in October. Government officials have sent severe warnings to church leaders against comments which they feel may destabilize the country.

