PDI Technologies Helps EMEA Retailers Operate Smarter at UNITI expo 2026

Returning as a Cooperation Partner, PDI showcases data-driven solutions and emerging AI capabilities that simplify operations, strengthen performance, and improve decision making

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PDI Technologies, a global leader enabling smarter operations across the convenience retail and energy sectors, today announced its return to UNITI expo 2026 as a Cooperation Partner. PDI will demonstrate how its connected ecosystem of solutions—supported by trusted operational data and practical applications of AI—helps businesses run smarter operations, improve visibility, and make clearer, more confident decisions.

UNITI expo, Europe’s leading trade fair for the service station and car wash industries, brings together top decision makers from more than 100 countries. The 2026 event will highlight innovations across Technology, Payment & Logistics; Car Wash & Car Care; Oil Companies & Fuel Retailers; and Shop & Convenience.

“Retailers want tools that help them react faster and operate with greater accuracy,” said Dawn Desai, EVP & GM, International, PDI Technologies. “Our strength comes from the quality of the operational data we support and the proven innovations that help customers act on that data with confidence—whether through automation, enhanced visibility, or AI capabilities that are becoming increasingly valuable across the industry.”

In Hall 5, Stand 5B21, visitors will see how PDI helps fuel and convenience retailers streamline operations with its featured solutions:

Orbis Web (Back & Head Office) : Real-time visibility to simplify daily operations

: Real-time visibility to simplify daily operations Logistics : Improved control and coordination across deliveries and fleets

: Improved control and coordination across deliveries and fleets Pricing : Data‑driven and AI‑supported dynamic pricing strategies

: Data‑driven and AI‑supported dynamic pricing strategies Loyalty : Increased repeat visits and larger basket sizes

: Increased repeat visits and larger basket sizes Security : Enhanced protection and business resiliency

: Enhanced protection and business resiliency Point of Sale (POS): Faster, more consistent in-store execution

PDI also will join the UNITI “International Forum” educational program with a session presented by Mark Evans, VP, Fuel Pricing & Logistics, titled “Three Forces Shaping the Future of Global Roadside Retail.” The session will explore how shifts in the global energy landscape affect fuel supply and pricing, how AI is supporting operational decision making, and how sustainability expectations continue to evolve across the sector. Attendees can check the UNITI expo agenda for session timing and location.

UNITI expo attendees can explore how PDI’s connected ecosystem and data‑driven technology help simplify operations, strengthen performance, and enable smarter decisions in a rapidly evolving retail and mobility landscape. Visit Hall 5, Stand 5B21 from 19–21 May 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany, or reserve your meeting today at pditechnologies.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By “Connecting Convenience” across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we’re simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9676393