Peace Council improves knowledge of women and youth on conflict, violent Extremism



The Upper East Regional Peace Council has improved the knowledge of women and youth involved in cross-border trade on conflict and violent extremism in Navrongo in the Kassena Nankana Municipality.

At a two-day capacity-building workshop, the participants, mainly market women, hairdressers, tailors, tricycle riders, and members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), were taken through the concepts of conflict, violent extremism, radicalisation, and the impact of violent extremism on economic activities.

The workshop, held on the theme: ‘Training in Preventing Violent Extremism for Women and Youth Involved in Cross-Border Trade’, formed part of the Atlantic Corridor Project aimed at preventing and responding to early warning signs of violent extremists.

It is being sponsored by the governments of Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Australia through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and being implemented by the Upper East Regional Peace Council in Builsa South, Bawku West, Kassena-Nankan

a West Districts, and the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.

Mr Ali Anankping, the Executive Secretary of the Upper East Regional Peace Council, in an engagement with the media at the sidelines of the workshop, indicated that improving the knowledge of women and youth was crucial to enabling them to detect suspicious characters and safeguard their communities and trade.

‘If they understand the issues involved in violent extremism, for example, they would be able to detect suspicious characters in their course of work and take action in terms of prevention by reporting to the security agencies or any duty bearer for appropriate actions to be taken’, he stated.

He emphasised that the activities of violent extremists in the Sahel regions coupled with the fact that extremists may necessarily not come from affected countries like Burkina Faso, with which the Upper East Region shared borders, necessitated the training to equip the participants to resist radicalisation and extremist economic influence.

Deputy Superin

tendent of Immigration, Jerry K. Atippoe, the Officer In-Charge at the Navrongo office of the Ghana Immigration Service, said security was a collective responsibility that required everyone’s involvement.

He emphasised the importance of community vigilance and urged the participants to report any suspicious activities to the security services.

‘As security agencies, we cannot be everywhere at once to ensure your safety, and this means your active participation is crucial to combating crime, so you must say something when you see something suspicious by reporting to the security agencies’, he added.

Madam Lardi Alhassan, a trader, said the workshop had enhanced her understanding of the activities of violent extremists, adding that she was committed to raising awareness among her peers, recognising the critical role they all played in fostering security.

Madam Henrietta Abba, a market woman, indicated that the workshop had instilled in her a renewed sense of security and highlighted the importance of promot

ing peace among her colleagues.

Source: Ghana News Agency