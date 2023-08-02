Players who turned down European countries to play AFCON 2023Mohammed Kudus to feature in AFCON 2023 despite minor injury 

By Biwah Bryan

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will bring together an array of talents from across the globe, including players eligible for other countries who jettisoned the chance of playing for other teams in preference of playing at AFCON.

1. Houssem Aouar

Aouar is a creative midfielder and was expected to be a playmaking marvel for France’s national team with his performance in Ligue 1 for Lyon, but will now ply his trade for Algeria’s Fennec Foxes after making the switch.

2. Yan Valery

Former French U17 and U18 player Yan Valery will bring his defensive excellence honed during his time with Southampton in the Premier League to bolster Tunisia’s backline.

3. Amine Gouiri

French football rising star Amine Gouiri was touted as a promising prospect for France but switched to Algeria, earning four caps leading up to AFCON 2023. His goal-scoring and creative prowess has marked him as an exciting asset for the Foxes.

4. Inake Williams

Williams was a Former Spain youth team player who will be w

ith the black stars to Ghana. William brings dynamic attacking skills developed in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao to Ghana’s squad.

5. Alex Iwobi

The Arsenal academy graduate had played for England’s youth team and his versatility plus technical talents will be key assets for Nigeria thanks to his familiar ties with Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha.

6. Ola Aina

Former England youth team player Ola Aina’s commitment to Nigeria’s Super Eagles earned him a place on the AFCON 2023 squad, highlighting his willingness to connect with his country of origin despite being born elsewhere.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

Mr. Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed Mohammed Kudus will join the Black Stars team in Kumasi before they jet off to Ivory Coast.

The midfielder picked up a strain while on duty for his club side West Ham United and needed to take some time off training.

He said ‘Mohammed Kudus is in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the Technical Team, he needs rest after picking up a strain. He will join the team before they depart for the AFCON.’

Mohammed Kudus has been one of the fast-rising midfielders in the world, topping charts in the English Premier League and on the African continent.

His inclusion in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations comes as a huge boost as the team targets to clinch the coveted trophy after 40 years.

Ghana will take on Namibia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, January 08, 2023.

Source: Ghana News Agency