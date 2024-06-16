

Addis ababa: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed welcomed President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) lvaro Lario and United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa today.





According to Ethiopian News Agency, the premier expressed his greetings on social media, stating, “A warm welcome to Ethiopia, lvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).” He emphasized IFAD’s ongoing role in empowering rural communities and promoting inclusive and sustainable agricultural development. Prime Minister Abiy highlighted the importance of the strong partnership between Ethiopia and IFAD in their shared mission to build resilient livelihoods.





Additionally, Prime Minister Abiy welcomed Ahunna Eziakonwa, acknowledging the significant partnership with UNDP. He remarked, “We greatly appreciate UNDP’s unwavering partnership in advancing inclusive development, peacebuilding, and resilience across the African continent.” The visit underscores Ethiopia’s commitment to strengthening collaborations with international organizations to promote development and stability.

