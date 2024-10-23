Pope Francis prays for peace in Bamenda



The Roman Pontiff, Francis, prayed for peace in the troubled ecclesiastical province of Bamenda, rocked by an eight-year long socio-political conflict.

The Bamenda Roman Catholic Province, made up of the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon were mentioned on the sidelines of the ongoing Synod on Synodality in Rome.

‘People of Bamenda, many greetings to you. I wish you peace, go ahead,’ Pope Francis said in a short video clip recorded before he extended a hand shake to Archbishop Andrew Nkea.

Delegates including the Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Andrew Nkea who is the President of the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon are taking part in discussions on listening, discernment, and communion.

‘Synodality is the way forward for our church. Holding hands together and moving forward,’ Bishop Nkea reacted about the gathering and discussions in Rome.

Source: Cameroon News Agency