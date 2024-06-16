Power Tillers Take Center Stage at 2025 Bamenda Farming Season Launch



Bamenda: Power tillers were the main attraction at the launch of the 2025 farming season in Bamenda, accompanied by the distribution of essential agricultural inputs. Bags of maize seeds, vegetable seeds, cassava cuttings, buckets of plantain plantlets, and cartons of organic fertilizer were shared with hundreds of farming groups during the event.

According to Cameroon News Agency, more than 6,500 farmers across the 34 subdivisions of the region are set to benefit from these farm inputs. The governor of the North West region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, emphasized the importance of using these resources to boost production and address the rising prices of basic goods in the markets. He urged farmers to increase production and contribute to combating food insecurity, adding that a peaceful environment is crucial for successful farming.

Farmers have expressed the need for more government support, particularly in training on new farming techniques. Cletus Anye Matoyah, general manager of the North West Development

Authority (MIDENO), assured that personnel would be dispatched for field support. He mentioned collaboration with staff from the regional delegation of agriculture and rural development to assist farmers in using fertilizers and determining the appropriate quantities of seeds.

The shift to improved seeds and fertilizers has raised concerns among some experts. Mr. Otang Agbor Ndop Bate, a chemistry teacher, noted a decline in crop quality due to the abandonment of traditional farming practices. The increased use of fertilizers has altered natural growth cycles, leading to post-harvest losses. He advocated for a balanced approach, suggesting that farmers adapt to new methods while retaining some traditional practices to maintain crop quality.