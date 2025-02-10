Presidency Reprimands Atanga Nji on Online Gaming Revenue Monitoring



Yaound©: The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, has been instructed to realign his involvement in online gaming in accordance with existing laws. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, the Minister of State and Secretary General at the Presidency, issued a directive to MINAT in a letter dated February 6.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the letter, titled ‘Implementation of a centralisation and monitoring system for online gaming at MINAT,’ emphasized the specific role of MINAT concerning online gaming. Ngoh Ngoh referenced a previous correspondence from MINAT and reminded Atanga Nji of a presidential order from July 15, 2024. This order placed the responsibility for platforms capturing the turnover of digital economy companies, including those in gambling, under the Ministry of Finance.





The letter further highlighted article 38 of the decree from January 23, 2019, which organizes MINAT, stating that the ministry’s role in gaming is confined to regulating and ensuring compliance with laws in this sector. Consequently, Atanga Nji’s directive for MINAT to monitor the revenues of online gaming platforms was revoked.





Atanga Nji was advised to ensure that the gaming laws are adhered to, while financial and operational responsibilities remain with the Ministry of Finance.

