President Akuffo Addo to commission Borteyman Sports Complex on Feb. 13



All is set for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, to commission the Borteyman Sports Complex, on Tuesday, February 13.

The Borteyman Sports Complex is the newly built multipurpose sports facility for the 13th Africa Games scheduled to take place from March 8-23.

With less than 30 days to the official opening ceremony of the Games, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) headed by Dr Kwaku Ofosu Asare are working round the clock to make sure Ghana hosts a memorable event as this is the first Ghana is having the opportunity to host the continental games.

The President’s commissioning would pave the way for the use of the facility by the various sports codes for training before the commencement of the Games.

There would be a test run of the swimming, tennis, athletics, and handball venues to assess its readiness for the games.

According to the Technical Handbook issued by the LOC, the $154 million built facility would be the venue for swimming, handball, badminton, table tennis, tennis, indoor volley

ball, and triathlon.

Ghana is expecting more than 13,000 visitors from across the continent to participate and witness the ground-breaking continental showpiece in Accra.

