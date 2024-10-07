President Akufo-Addo predicts victory for NPP in December 7 elections



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would win the December 7 general election, citing the government’s record of accomplishment over the past eight years.

He observed that the NPP had left an impressive legacy in all areas of the economy and was hopeful that the Party’s Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would be elected to build upon those accomplishments.

‘Despite the economic challenges, the Ghanaian people recognize that the eight years we have been in office were not wasted,’ he noted in an interview with the international media network ‘France 24’.

The Akufo-Addo Administration launched one of Ghana’s most comprehensive educational initiatives, the ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ Programme, which has benefited almost five million youths since its inception in 2017.

In the health sector, the government has distributed 307 ambulances to every constituency and is pursuing Agenda 111, which aims to build over 100 hospitals nationwi

de to improve healthcare delivery.

The ruling NPP argues that other revolutionary programmes, including the ‘One District, One Factory (1D1F)’, ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, the roll out of the National ID, and significant investments in road infrastructure and digitalization, have resonated strongly with citizens.

Furthermore, the government says that it had created nearly 2.1 million jobs over the past seven years, with 1.2 million in the public sector, and 975,000 jobs in the private sector.

President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasized that significant achievements have been made in all key sectors of the economy, giving the NPP a competitive edge over other political parties in the upcoming elections.

‘I believe that first of all, Dr Bawumia is waging a good campaign. He has a message that is resonating, especially with the young people in Ghana.

‘Secondly, he has a good record to defend. And that is what is giving me confidence that he is going to win. That is my hope,’ he asserted.

In response to concerns

raised by the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding the eligibility of the voters’ register ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the President assured that these issues had been addressed.

He noted that the Electoral Commission (EC) had conducted thorough hearings on all relevant matters to ensure a transparent election process.

‘And, I think the whole country has come to realise that in fact, there is no substance in the claim that the opposition was making.

‘They have now gone ahead to say that they will abide by the programme that the EC has laid out,’ the President told ‘France 24′,’ he said.

President Akufo-Addo stated that Ghana is dedicated to enhancing its democratic credentials and maintaining its reputation as a beacon of good governance, with a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law, particularly among nations in sub-Saharan Africa.

‘The stability in Ghana today has a lot to do with the fact that we have been going through these regu

lar consultations, which have been accepted by the people and the political class.

‘It has proved to be a stabilising feature of our politics,’ he said.

Source: Ghana News Agency