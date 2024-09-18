President Akufo-Addo terminates appointment of NSA Boss



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Mr. Dodzie Numekevor as Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Numekevor, who took over from Professor Peter Twumasi in February 2024, has faced widespread criticisms for his handling of national stadiums.

A letter signed by Ambassador Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, read: ‘I am directed by the President of the Republic to inform you that your appointment as the Director-General of the NSA has been terminated with immediate effect.

‘You are directed to hand over your office to the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Authority, who is copied on this letter.

‘Please ensure that you hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Authority no later than the close of business on 17th September, 2024.

‘The President thanks you for your service to the nations and extends best wishes.’

Mr Numekevor’s termination letter did not provide an explanation, although it is thought that the sacking

was caused by the poor management of national stadiums, which does not meet international standards.

The Confederation of African Football recently withdrew its approval for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Black Stars matches due to the playing surface’s poor condition, among other requirements.

This has caused the Ghana Football Association to look for a new stadium to host the Black Stars’ next game against Sudan on October 7, 2024, which will most likely be played outside the country if other proposed stadiums do not match CAF requirements.

Source: Ghana News Agency