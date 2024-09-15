President Akufo-Addo welcomes changing face of GBA’s leadership



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has welcomed the election of Mrs. Efua Ghartey and Mrs. Victoria Osei-Bonsu Barth as the Ghana Bar Association’s (GBA) President and Vice President, respectively.

The development, he said, marked the changing face of the Association’s leadership, making it an even more powerful statement in the journey towards gender equality.

‘As a member of the Bar, I am elated to live to see this day when the Bar is led by a woman. As President of the Republic, this victory is even more significant as it coincides with the recent passage of the Affirmative Action Act,’ he noted in a Facebook post.

Mrs. Ghartey, a private legal practitioner, was elected as the first female President of the Association recently, marking a turning point in the annals of the group, whose leadership has been male dominated.

The GBA President-elect is the immediate past chair of the Association’s Greater Accra Regional branch and has over 20 years of experience at the bar.

Her past two attempts to lead

the Association were unsuccessful, as she lost narrowly to male competitors on each occasion.

‘Mrs. Ghartey and Mrs. Barth have shattered the glass ceiling, and in doing so, they have paved the way for many more young women to believe in their dreams and rise to the highest levels of leadership,’ President Akufo-Addo stated.

He described their victory as ‘more than a personal triumph.’

‘It is a beacon of hope for every woman and girl aspiring to take up space in traditionally male-dominated fields. The cycle has indeed been broken, and the future is bright,’ the President noted.

Their achievements would inspire future generations, he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency