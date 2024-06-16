

Bamako: The President of Mali, Army General Assimi Gota, received the ministers in charge of Humanitarian Action of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in Bamako. The meeting, held in the presence of representatives from Togo, Chad, and Mauritania, focused on discussing regional cooperation to address humanitarian crises.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the Togolese Minister of Social Action, Kossiwa Zinsou-Klassou, stated that the meeting is part of the AES humanitarian forum. This forum aims to harmonize humanitarian policies, strengthen assistance to vulnerable populations, and promote endogenous solutions to reduce dependence on external partners.





President Gota emphasized the importance of swiftly implementing the adopted resolutions. He reaffirmed that humanitarian action remains a political priority for the Sahel region.

