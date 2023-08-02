President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday commissioned the $88 million redeveloped Songor Lagoon Salt project in Sege, in the Ada West district of the Greater Accra Region. Electrochem Ghana Limited, the operators of the salt mine, are a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies and a wholly Ghanaian owned company. The Mine currently has the ability to produce some 650,000 metric tons of salt per annum. It is expected to increase its productive capacity to one million metric tons in 2024, and to two million metric tons by 2027. President Akufo-Addo, in launching the project, noted that previous governments had unsuccessfully attempted for 54 years to harness the value of the Songor Lagoon. ‘I am glad that under the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Songor Lagoon is being brought into full production for the benefit of residents of Ada and citizens of the entire nation,’ he said. The President reiterated his government’s commitment to make Ghana the preferred destination for mining investment. He stated that despite Ghana’s present challenges, ‘I maintain that it is an exciting time to be in Ghana to do business in the country.’ President Akufo-Addo stated that the government was determined to make Ghana a model of rapid economic growth, where the private sector not only thrives but flourishes. He cited the Electrochem Salt Mine as an example of what government policy backed by strong private sector participation could accomplish. The President said he was pleased with Electrochem’s intention to build a salt refinery in addition to a port to export refined salt products to the wider African market. With Accra serving as the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, the President was certain that the company’s expected earnings of one billion dollars would be exceeded. He expressed appreciation to the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, his Chiefs, and subjects for their contribution to the success of the project. Dr Daniel Mckorley, Group Chairman, McDAN Group, said attempts to revamp the Songor Lagoon had been unsuccessful for over half a century. ‘Here we are today, united as people of Ada and more importantly as Ghanaians, working together to unlock the potential of this God-given natural resource and share it with the world,’ he said. Dr. Mckorley noted that the people of Ada and its surrounding areas had begun to reap the benefits of the project. He stated that the eventual goal was to provide 7000 direct jobs to the residents of the area, with 3000 already employed following the completion of the first phase of the project. Dr. Mckorley assured the gathering that Electrochem would build a world-class salt refinery and a chemical research university in Ada as part of the project. He added that the company intends to construct a port two kilometers away from the salt mine to alleviate the strain that carrying the salt would place on highways.

Source: Ghana News Agency