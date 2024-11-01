President João Lourenço Dismisses Key Officials from Government Positions.



Luanda: President João Lourenço on Friday dismissed Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário from the position of Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights. The Head of State appointed Antónia Osvaldina Simão da Cruz Yaba to this position.

According to Angola Press News Agency, in another decree, and after hearing from the National Security Council, the President of the Republic dismissed Brigadier Daniel Raimundo Savihemba from the post of Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Operations of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces. Brigadier Daniel Raimundo Savihemba was appointed second commander of the Ad-Hoc Verification Mechanism for the Pacification of the Eastern Region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.