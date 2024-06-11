President Lula to Speak at FII PRIORITY Rio de Janeiro Summit at the Copacabana Palace Wednesday

FII PRIORITY Rio Press Release Image FII Institute is honoured to announce that Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will speak at the inaugural Latin America FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 12 June, marking a significant milestone for the summit.

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FII Institute is honoured to announce that Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will speak at the inaugural Latin America FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 12 June, marking a significant milestone for the summit.

President Lula, who will be joined by several high-ranking Brazilian and Latin American government officials, underscores the importance of FII PRIORITY Rio in addressing key global priorities and promoting investment opportunities. His attendance is a testament to Brazil’s integral role in shaping the future of global investment and sustainability.

“We are deeply honoured by President Lula’s decision to join us,” said Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute. “As a global leader, his leadership and vision will greatly enrich our discussions and initiatives. The theme of our summit, ‘Invest in Dignity,’ was inspired by President Lula’s vision.”

The FII PRIORITY Rio de Janeiro Summit will take place at the Copacabana Palace from 11 to 13 June 2024, featuring a rich and diverse programme with world-renowned leaders and critical discussions on global issues.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org/Program-Rio. For media enquiries, please email: media@fii-institute.org and fii-institute@fsb.com.br.

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm focused on impactful initiatives for humanity. Through its PRIORITY Summits, the institute brings together leading minds to foster innovation and sustainable solutions across the globe.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b35d9202-dd4a-42c5-8e66-d4bd1dcf5749

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000965653