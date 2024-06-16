

Nyeri: President Dr. William Ruto is set to host the winners of the 97th Edition of the Music Festival at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri, as confirmed by the Principal Secretary in the State Department for Basic Education, Amb. Prof. Julius Bitok.





According to Kenya News Agency, Prof. Bitok, while speaking in Nyeri on Friday, stated that he, along with Principal Secretaries Dr. Esther Muoria (Technical Vocational Education and Training) and Dr. Caroline Karugu (East Africa Community), visited to ensure preparations for the gala were on track. A total of 36 groups will perform for the Head of State.





The gala event will conclude this year’s festival, which has been ongoing in Meru County for the past two weeks. The winners will also join their counterparts from the Drama and Theatre festivals to participate in the East Africa Music, Dance and Drama Festivals in Uganda, ending on August 25.





Prof. Bitok highlighted that the festivals are instrumental in identifying and nurturing talent across all levels of education, aligning with the Competency-Based Curriculum. The government also aims to encourage learners to enter international competitions.





Dr. Muoria emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting youth talents and skills, urging the youth not to abandon their talents as the job market increasingly values practical skills over theoretical knowledge.





Dr. Karugu noted that the gala provides an opportunity for young people to express themselves and for the country to celebrate its cultural diversity through music. She highlighted music as a unifying factor in the nation and expressed appreciation for all participants.

