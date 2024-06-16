

Ouagadougou: The President of Faso, Head of State, Captain Ibrahim TRAOR‚¬Å¡¬€¦¡¬€š¬¦¡¬€š¬…¡¬¦¡¬°, verbally congratulated the medical team that performed the first kidney transplant at the Tengandogo University Hospital Center. This was during an official audience this Friday at the Koulouba Palace.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the team, led by the Minister of Health, Dr. Robert Lucien Jean Claude KARGOUGOU, consisted of Burkinabe and Turkish experts. They held discussions with the Head of State, who praised the professionalism and commitment with which they carried out this first kidney transplant in Burkina Faso. This achievement marks a significant advancement for the country’s health system.





The national transplant coordinator, Professor G©rard COULIBALY, expressed gratitude toward the Head of State for his unwavering support, which was instrumental in making the first kidney transplant possible. He described the successful procedure as “a giant step forward” in providing specialized care in Burkina Faso, opening avenues for other types of organ transplants.





Dr. Eyp KAHVECI, President of the Turkish Organ Transplant Foundation, shared his satisfaction with the accomplishment of the first kidney transplant in the country. Dr. KAHVECI assured that they would continue to contribute to the progress of the kidney transplant program by sharing information and experiences with Turkish healthcare professionals.

